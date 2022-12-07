New Delhi: Team India is currently facing Bangladesh in a three match ODI series. However, Rishabh Pant’s sudden exit from the ODI squad shocked everyone. KL Rahul took the role of the man behind stumps. Pant has also been facing tons of criticism over his performance lately.

Even during the T20 World Cup 2022, Pant failed to find a constant spot in the playing 11 because of Dinesh Karthik. Although, his performance with the bat wasn’t that impressive on occasions where he got a chance. This continued to the New Zealand tour.

India would be hosting the 2023 50-over World Cup. Thus, Rishabh’s performance would be crucial thing for his place in the World Cup squad. Dinesh Karthik addressed this during his recent interview with Cricbuzz and talked about how he should be given chances.

Karthik said “We need to look at it separately. In one-day cricket in the last 10 innings, he averages 45-plus. He obviously got the match-winning score of 120 (125 not out) in the recently concluded series in England. So he’s done very well for himself and when someone has done very well for himself, you cannot look at him and say ‘Oh he should be out from one-day cricket.”

“I think, you know, you need to give him the opportunity to be out there and do well and if he doesn’t do well, then move on. But you can’t just move away because he has done something else in another format. I think that’s something that’s unfair to the player as well

“I think because of the amount of cricket, especially T20 that is played, obviously, they are comparing that and adding those scores and saying, ‘Oh, he hasn’t done well’. That’s not how we need to look at things,” he added.