And finally the much-awaited 'No 7' song is out - the number which West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo has dedicated to his Chennai Super Kings skipper and someone he is extremely fond of - MS Dhoni - who turns 39 at the stroke of midnight today. Dhoni - who is arguably the best skipper to have led India - also happens to be the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - which is no mean feat. <p></p> <p></p>Bravo - who has played under the leadership of Dhoni at the CSK franchise has always had high-adulation for him and that is no secret. While Bravo took to Twitter and shared the teaser - which according to him is his tribute to Thala - as Dhoni is popularly known among fans and teammates, CSK shared the full song. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Helicopter 7 has taken off! <a href="https://twitter.com/DJBravo47?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DJBravo47</a>'s tribute to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thala</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a>, his brother from another mother! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://t.co/KAs8gGFIzt">pic.twitter.com/KAs8gGFIzt</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1280165928961859585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In an interview with Cricbuzz a few days back, Bravo hailed Dhoni and expressed his desire to do something special for him. <p></p><div class="main-art-content"> <p></p> <p></p>"I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. Dhoni had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers. I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It's his number. It's a special number for him.", said Bravo. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div class="tags-holder tag"></div>