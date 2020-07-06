And finally the much-awaited ‘No 7’ song is out – the number which West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo has dedicated to his Chennai Super Kings skipper and someone he is extremely fond of – MS Dhoni – who turns 39 at the stroke of midnight today. Dhoni – who is arguably the best skipper to have led India – also happens to be the only captain to win all three ICC trophies – which is no mean feat.

Bravo – who has played under the leadership of Dhoni at the CSK franchise has always had high-adulation for him and that is no secret. While Bravo took to Twitter and shared the teaser – which according to him is his tribute to Thala – as Dhoni is popularly known among fans and teammates, CSK shared the full song.

In an interview with Cricbuzz a few days back, Bravo hailed Dhoni and expressed his desire to do something special for him.