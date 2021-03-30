Just imagine you come out to chase without knowing the target! That is exactly what transpired at Napier during the second T20I on Tuesday between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

For about 10 minutes in which nine balls were bowled, Bangladesh openers did not know the target they were chasing – they believed they had to get 148 in 16 overs.

Play is set to start at 9-40pm NZT with Bangladesh to have 16 overs. 148 their target. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport in NZ #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/IRkcJ6xjlW BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 30, 2021

All of this happened after the hosts had to leave the field due to rain. At that time, they were 173 for 5 in 17.5 overs. While the confusion was identified, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo and manager Sabbir Khan were spotted speaking to match referee Jeff Crowe at the start of the second over.

Soon, the umpires realised the scenario and conveyed the revised target to the Bangladesh openers. The target was 170 in 16 overs that Bangladesh needed to get. The confusion did not end there as the match referee realised that according to the new D/L rules, Bangladesh needed 171 to win and not 170.

Right and now we can play. 170 confirmed as what Bangladesh will need to win from 16 overs. Play returns at McLean Park. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/dIz2XWpNR7 BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 30, 2021

Eventually, after all the Duckworth-Lewis drama, Bangladesh lost the game via the D/L method by 28 runs. With the win, New Zealand seal the T20I series with a 2-0 lead.

The hosts dominated the game from the start after being put in to bat. Glenn Phillips starred with the bat for the hosts as he smashed a whirlwind 31-ball 58*. For Bangladesh, Mehedy Hasan was their best bowler on display as he picked up a couple of wickets.

Soumya Sarkar (51) and Mohammad Naim (38) played well but that was not good enough against the formidable hosts.