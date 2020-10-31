DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DLSW vs KCC T20 Match at Kowloon Cricket Club Ground: In another high-voltage battle of Hong Kong T20 2020 2020, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club will take on Kowloon Cricket Club in the match no. 6 at the Kowloon Cricket Club Ground Sunday – November 1. After getting defeated by Hong Kong Cricket Club in their first match, Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club are all set to take on Kowloon Cricket Club on Sunday. Kowloon Cricket Club are currently looking unstoppable, as they have won both the games they have played so far. They are currently sitting on pole in the points table, with two points under their belt.

TOSS: The Hong Kong T20 2020 match toss between Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club and Kowloon Cricket Club will take place at 11 AM (IST) – November 1, Sunday.

Time: 11.30 AM IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club Ground.

DLSW vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson

Batters Waqas Khan (VC), Ibraheem Mohammad Ishaq, Chris Carter

All-Rounders Aizaz Khan (C), Ehsan Khan, Waqas Barkat

Bowlers Jay Davidson, Mohsin Khan, Aftab Hussain, Ahan Trivedi

DLSW vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: Ikram Hussain, Upul Rupasinghe, Waqas Khan, Ibraheem Mohammad Ishaq, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Dhananjay Rao, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zeb, Aftab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed.

Kowloon Cricket Club: Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jay Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy.

DLSW vs KCC SQUADS

Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club (DLSW): Ikram Hussain, Upul Rupasinghe, Waqas Khan, Ibraheem Mohammad Ishaq, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Dhananjay Rao, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zeb, Aftab Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed, Ehsan Ayaz, Asad Nawaz Khan, Navdeep Singh, Abdul Urslan.

Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC): Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Rory Cox, Simandeep Singh, Christopher Carter, Ahan Trivedi, Waqas Barkat, Dan Pascoe, Jay Davidson, Ateeq Iqbal, Ashley Caddy, Parth Bhagwat, Sunny Bhimsaria, Jayden Botfield, Max Cotter, Lucasdel Bianco, Mohammad Khan, Viren Prasad, Devang Bulsara.

