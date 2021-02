DOL vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints Final: Fantasy And Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa ODD February 4, 2021 1:30 PM IST

DOL vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints Final: Fantasy And Probable XIs For Today's South Africa

DOL vs HL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dolphins vs Lions Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOL vs HL in Potchefstroom: In the summit clash of the Momentum One-Day Cup, Dolphins will take on Lions. Dolphins defeated Cape Cobras in the first semifinal by three wickets whole Lions progressed after their semifinal encounter was washed out due to rain.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Dolphins and Lions will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

DOL vs HL My Dream11 Team

Senuran Muthusamy (captain), Delano Potgieter (vice-captain), Grant Roelofsen, Nicky van den Bergh, Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Ruan de Swardt, Robbie Frylinck, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken, Prenelan Subrayen

DOL vs HL My Probable XIs

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman

Lions: Wesley Marshall, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Nono Pongolo, Delano Potgieter, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken

DOL vs HL Full Squads

Lions: Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks (captain), Mitchell Van Buuren, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Bjorn Fortuin, Eldred Hawken, Tladi Bokako, Johannes Diseko, Aaron Phangiso, Malusi Siboto, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Wesley Marshall

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Mangaliso Mosehle, Michael Erlank, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane

