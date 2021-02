DOL vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints For Today’s Final: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XI For South Africa T20 Challenge 2021 February 28 at 6:30 PM IST Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints For Today's Final: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XI

DOL vs HL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dolphins vs Lions Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DOL vs HL in Kingsmead, Durban: Fittingly, the top-two teams from the league stage of the CSA T20 Challenge are also contesting the final. Dolphins won all four of their matches to make the summit clash. Lions finished second after winning four of their five matches and beat Warriors by seven wickets in the playoff to seal a final date with Dolphins. Dolphins vs Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DOL vs HL, Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge, Dolphins Dream11 Team Player List, Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Dolphins vs Lions One-Day match, Online Cricket Tips DOL vs HL T20 match, Online Cricket Dolphins vs Lions Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 South Africa T20 Challenge

TOSS: The South Africa T20 Challenge match toss between Dolphins and Lions will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 28.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs HL My Dream11 Team

Robbie Frylinck (captain), Reeza Hendricks (vice-captain), Mangaliso Mosehle, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Temba Bavuma, Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder

DOL vs HL My Probable XIs

Dolphins: Mangaliso Mosehle, Sarel Erwee, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks

DOL vs HL Full Squads

Dolphins: Prenelan Subrayen, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Daryn Dupavillon, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo

Lions: Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Lutho Sipamla, Ruan Haasbroek, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Beuran Hendricks, Malusi Siboto

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DOL Dream11 Team/ HL Dream11 Team/ Dolphins Dream11 Player List/ Lions Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – South Africa T20 Challenge/ Online Cricket Tips and more