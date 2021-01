DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction Tips Hints: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today’s South Africa ODD January 14, 2021 1:30 PM IST

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction Tips Hints: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today's South Africa ODD Janua

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dolphins vs Titans Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BOL vs TIT in Potchefstroom: Dolphins take on Titans for the second time in four days having beaten them in the tournament opener by 76 runs. So far, Dolphins have won both their matches comprehensively while Titans are yet to taste their first victory after their second match was abandoned without toss.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Dolphins and Titans will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Potchefstroom

DOL vs TIT My Dream11 Team

Ruan de Swardt (captain), Grant Roelofsen (vice-captain), David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Tabraiz Shamsi, Thando Ntini, Kerwin Mungroo

DOL vs TIT My Probable XIs

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

Titans: Grant Thomson, Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier

DOL vs TIT Full Squads

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (captain), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle

Titans: Neil Brand, Diego Rosier, Theunis de Bruyn, Rubin Hermann (wk), Grant Thomson (captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Kyle Abbott, Thando Ntini, Tabraiz Shamsi, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Matthew Arnold, Lizaad Williams, Henry Davids

