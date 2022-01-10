<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India spinner Maninder Singh reckons that the Indian team is still in a transition phase and therefore to expect miracles from India head coach Rahul Dravid would not be fair, adding that he was a great cricketer and did a brilliant job with India 'A' and U-19 team but needs time with the senior team. <p></p> <p></p>While talking exclusively with <em>india.com</em>, Maninder spoke at length about a lot of issues including Rohit Sharma being appointed as the white-ball captain and the way ahead for the Indian team. <p></p> <p></p>"We are in the transition period. Let's not expect miracles from Rahul Dravid. He was a great cricketer and he has done a wonderful job with the India 'A' team and the U-19 team but as far as the Indian team is concerned, I think we are in a transition period, so I would like to give him some time," reckons Maninder. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about Rohit's appointment as the white-ball skipper, the 56-year-old feels, "I think it is a good decision because I have been saying for the past two years that they should split this captaincy issue, give Rohit the white-ball captaincy and let Virat Kohli be the Test captain so that there is less burden on Kohli and we can have him playing for India for a longer period of time because he will not have that stress of captaincy." <p></p> <p></p>However, he did go on to stress on the fact that although it was the right call but it was made in the wrong way. <p></p> <p></p>"In terms of Kohli not relinquishing ODI captaincy, I would say he doesn't have very good advisors. I say this because when sometimes you have very good advisors around you, you listen to them and could make the right decision. <p></p> <p></p>"You could see the writing on the wall. So I would say, the right call was made the wrong way. A cricketer of Virat Kohli's stature, who has given so much to Indian cricket lovers and has taken Indian cricket to such heights, you need to give respect to a cricketer of that stature... Calling him an hour and a half ago to say that he will no longer be the ODI captain, well...This should have been done months ago," added the former India spinner. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;