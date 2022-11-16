New Delhi: Former South African great Jonty Rhodes doesn’t want to compare Arshdeep Singh with the legendary Wasim Akram so early in his career but compared him with Jasprit Bumrah for the way he has matured as a cricketer in the last two years.

Making his international debut earlier this year against England, the 23-year-old has appeared in 19 T20Is taking 29 wickets in the process. He received a lot of praise for his exploits in the T20 World Cup in Australia, where he took 10 wickets in six matches.

With Bumrah missing the T20 World Cup due to an injury, Arshdeep filled in the void by giving India early breakthroughs en route to their journey in the semifinals.

“That’s putting Arshdeep Singh under a lot of pressure at a young age to even compare him with the great Wasim Akram,” Jonty said during a virtual interaction on Wednesday.

“I think Arshdeep has certainly grown in the last two years and that seems what the Indian fast bowlers have come through recently. You think of (Jasprit) Bumrah, he learnt so quickly and his progression was so quick and I think Arshdeep has done the same,” added the South African who is regarded as one of the best fielders of all time.

Since Zaheer Khan and RP Singh retired, India haven’t had an effective left-arm fast-bowler at the international level. Jonty, who had worked with Arshdeep during his time at Punjab Kings, feels the youngster can reach great heights in years to come.

“He is young fast bowler, who is willing to learn, willing to listen and he puts in the hard yards. I was with him in the Punjab Kings squad and know his work ethics. He does swing the ball and has been a revelation at the death as well.

“He is great in the powerplay, he has good control at the death, comes round the wicket like Wasim Akram did so effectively. So, yes, he is certainly somebody who has great potential and possibility of having a fantastic career,” added Jonty.

Jonty has been roped in as a mentor for Morrisville Samp Army, who are making their debut in Abu Dhabi T10 League.