India cricketer Suresh Raina has urged everyone to follow the safety guidelines issued in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. World is grappling with the virus with over 1,70,000 infected and over 6,500 reported deaths.

Raina posted the message on his Twitter account on Monday accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a protective mask. “It’s very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don’t spread information from unreliable sources, don’t ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures,” he wrote.

With the virus spreading at an alarming rate, people have been advised to obverse precaution and avoid social gatherings and remain indoors isolate apart from washing hands regularly, avoiding physical contact and not spread rumours.

Countries reporting high mortality rate have imposed coronavirus lockdowns that includes Italy, Spain and France.

Indian government has issued advisory to avoid large gatherings in sporting events leading to suspension of several major tournaments including IPL, India-South Africa bilateral ODI series, India Open (golf), India Open (badminton), shooting world cup, national hockey championships among others.

Globally, football seasons in England, Spain, Italy have been called off while clouds of uncertainty hang over Euro 2020 Championships to be played across 12 nations and Olympics in Tokyo.

IPL franchisees including Raina’s Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore have suspended their training camps indefinitely.