New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels that given the current situation, Pakistan has to look for a foreign coach as there are hardly any options in the country who has the credentials to coach the Pakistan national team.

“I see no liable local name who can coach Pakistan team. If you see anyone, tell me?,” said Akram while speaking in the ARY News show ’11th Hour.

The name of former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad was floated by the host to which Akram responded by saying that Miandad has a good cricket mind but the game has changed a lot since his playing days and at the moment he doesn’t look like a good candidate to take over the role.

“See, Javed Bhai is a good cricket mind but he needs to be aware of modern-day cricket. The game has changed a lot and I don’t think he can adjust here,” he said.

Talking about the Pakistan T2O squad, Akram opined, “Apart from a couple of selections, I think this squad is ok. They have given chances to some new players who can be fruitful for the team. Let’s wait and watch.”

“See, everyone here wants their favourite players in the team but you can’t make everyone happy. All the criticism shows how much people love this game but I would say here that please be respectful to your players. Criticism and misbehaving are two different things,” he added.

Differences over the selection of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad and being given a break from the home series against New Zealand that he never sought led to Misbah-ul-Haq resigning as head coach of the national team on Monday, a PCB source had claimed earlier.