<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels that given the current situation, Pakistan has to look for a foreign coach as there are hardly any options in the country who has the credentials to coach the Pakistan national team. <p></p> <p></p>"I see no liable local name who can coach Pakistan team. If you see anyone, tell me?," said Akram while speaking in the <em>ARY News show '11th Hour</em>. <p></p> <p></p>The name of former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad was floated by the host to which Akram responded by saying that Miandad has a good cricket mind but the game has changed a lot since his playing days and at the moment he doesn't look like a good candidate to take over the role. <p></p> <p></p>"See, Javed Bhai is a good cricket mind but he needs to be aware of modern-day cricket. The game has changed a lot and I don't think he can adjust here," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about the Pakistan T2O squad, Akram opined, "Apart from a couple of selections, I think this squad is ok. They have given chances to some new players who can be fruitful for the team. Let's wait and watch." <p></p> <p></p>"See, everyone here wants their favourite players in the team but you can't make everyone happy. All the criticism shows how much people love this game but I would say here that please be respectful to your players. Criticism and misbehaving are two different things," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Differences over the selection of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad and being given a break from the home series against New Zealand that he never sought led to Misbah-ul-Haq resigning as head coach of the national team on Monday, a PCB source had claimed earlier.