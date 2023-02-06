Former Australia player Ian Healy landed in hot soup after he alleged that India use unfair home advantage to win a series. Healy predicted that if the pitches in India are fair, Australia will have a chance to win the series. Heay's comments did not go down well with cricket experts who reminded him of the conditions Asian teams get in India.

Healy is once again in the news as he has made another big statement ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Healy has said that Australia won't be able to win the series in India by being conservative.

"I don't think we win in India by being conservative, but I think just Cummins and Morris in together only is maybe not enough. We've only won one Test (in India) since 2004."

Healy also said that Australia will have to play Scott Boland or Lance Morris or both. Notably, Australia will be without ace pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for the first Test as they have been ruled out due to injuries.

"First Test, we've just got Cummins. We might play two spinners or may not, which would mean we'd need Boland and Morris. If we play two quicks, I'd play Boland, if it's three quicks then Morris gets in."

Lance Morris has created a lot of buzz owing to his express pace while Boland has decent experience of playing at the top level

"Scotty has bowled plenty at the MCG when it was a flat wicket, it probably wasn't swinging or reverse swinging so he knows how to work hard for a long period of time."

"You've got Lance Morris who has worked hard on reverse swing for the last month and then a nice lead-in here with a few sessions. The guys are excited first of all to play in the subcontinent, they both haven't yet, but they're very well qualified to do so," Australia quick Josh Hazlewood had said while praising the two pacers.

Meanwhile, Australia are almost through the WTC final while India need a series win against Australia to make it to their second consecutive WTC final.