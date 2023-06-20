Salaam everyone! I don't want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.

"Salaam everyone! I don't want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders," he tweeted.

New Delhi: Najam Sethi has shockingly withdrawn his candidature from the race to become the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of Asia Cup. On Tuesday, Nazam announced via Twitter that he is stepping down from the race as he doesn't want to be a 'bone of contention' between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sethi was heading an interim management committee that had been running the board since last December but whose tenure was due to end on June 21.

Even though Sethi, who took over the role after the previous chairman, Ramiz Raja, resigned in December 2022, was always the priority to lead the board, But for the past few weeks, there have been speculations about the return of Zaka Ashraf.

Even in 2013 and 2014, both Sethi and Ashraf were in the battle for the leadership role of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Although there have been no official news about Ashraf, but Sethi is no longer to continue with his role.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Federal Minister Ehsan Mazari had said Zaka Ashraf would be the next PCB chairman. Mazari said that Sethi was appointed for four months to conduct elections for the PCB chairman.