DPS vs AAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond Full Squads And Fantasy Tips August 6, 7:30 PM IST

DPS vs AAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond

DPS vs AAD Dream11 Team And Picks

DPS vs AAD Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) and Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) on August 5 (Wednesday) was won by the DPS team. After being asked to bat first, DPS scored 122/6 courtesy Rahman Gull’s blistering 17-ball 42. In response, TAD’s top-order failed to get going and they were restricted to 93/5, losing by 29 runs. For DPS, Faisal Amin took two wickets.

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

DPS vs AAD Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

DPS vs AAD My Dream11 Team

A Khan, A Shakoor, F Amin, S Singh, F Sheikh, F Nawaz (c), A Hamza (vc), Z Farid, N Aziz, M Rashid, I Haider

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond Full Squads

DPS: Adnaan Khan (wk), Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Mohammad Rashid (c), Fahad Tariq/Imran Haider, Ibthisam Sait, Rahman Gull, Faizan Sheikh, Fahad Al Hashmi, Usman Munir, Shafaqat Ali, Aagam Shah, Fahad Tariq/Imran Haider, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hafeez

AAD: Zawar Farid, Ameer Hamza, Sapandeep Singh/Syed Haider Shah, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Saqib Manshad, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz (c), Ali Mirza, Safeer Tariq, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Anand Kumar, Sharif Asadullah