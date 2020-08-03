DPS vs FPV Dream11 Tips And Prediction: Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of Today’s Emirates D10 Tournament Match

DPS vs FPV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DPS vs FPV at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the third and final match of Emirates D10 League 2020 match on magnificent Monday, Dubai Pulse Secure will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai – August 3. The Emirates D10 Tournament DPS vs FPV will begin at 11.30 PM IST. Both teams have done fairly well in this competition. While Dubai Pulse Secure are desperately in search for two points to sustain their challenge for a top-four spot, Fujairah Ventures are in a fairly better position. With a win pushing both sides closer to a top-four finish, we should be in for a cracking encounter in Dubai.

TOSS – The toss between Dubai Pulse Secure and Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

DPS vs FPV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: A. Khan (C)

Batsmen: F. Amin, L. Hazrat, B. Hameed

All-Rounders: F. Nawaaz, W. Muhammed (vc), Khan Sharafu

Bowlers: Hashmi, Giyanani, S. Sharma

DPS vs FPV Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure: F Nawaz, A Khan, F Amin, M Rashid, F Tariq, I Sait, R Gull, F Sheikh, F Al Hashmi, U Munir and S Ali.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: H Tahir, B Hameed, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, R Mukherjee, S Piya and H Khalid.

DPS vs FPV Squads

Dubai Pulse Secure: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez and Usman Munir.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FPV Dream11 Team/ DPS Dream11 Team/ Fujairah Pacific Ventures Dream11 Team/ Dubai Pulse Secure Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.