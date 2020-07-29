DPS vs TAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 League: Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 29, 5:30 PM IST

DPS vs TAD Dream11 Team And Picks

DPS vs TAD Dream11 Tips For July 29, 2020 Match 13: Both teams have endured similar outings so far. Each has played four matches so far, won one and lost three. Team Abu Dhabi languishing at the bottom while Dubai Pulse Secure are one rung ahead on the basis of net run-rate.

The inaugural Emirates D10 tournament will start from July 24 and run till August 7, 2020. Six teams are taking part in the event including Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Fujairah Pacific Ventures and ECB Blue.

“We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games,” Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, said. The matches will be broadcast live via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye Youtube channel in UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel for the rest of the world and the GCC.

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

DPS vs TAD Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground

DPS vs TAD My Dream11 Team

F Nawaz (captain), F Amin (vice-captain), A Khan, R Gull, R Shahzad, S Ali, F Tariq, G Farid, V Vijayan, R Bhatia, J Bhukari

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squad List

DPS: Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Rashid, Aagam Shah, Fahad Tariq, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Faisal Amin, Adnaan Khan, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz

TAD: Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Aryan Lakra, Vinayak Vijayan, Ghulam Murtaza, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad