The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League will witness the return of Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as their title sponsor. The IPL has failed to find a sponsor which can match their expectations.

Vivo has been associated with IPL since 2018 but last year it was suspended for a season after an Indo-China standoff at Galwan valley last year. Following that, popular betting platform Dream11 had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for the 2020 edition for Rs 222 crore. The amount was nearly half (Rs 440 crore) of what Vivo was paying annually for a five-year deal.

The BCCI source said Dream11 and Unacademy failed to live up to the expectations of the cricket board.

“…the offer made by Dream11 and Unacademy was not up to Vivo’s expectations this year, so they have decided to take it themselves and explore next year,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2190 crore.

Earlier on Thursday, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel welcomed all the franchises for the IPL auction and straightaway made the big announcement. Patel said that Chinese mobile manufacturing giant VIVO has come back as the title sponsors after pulling out at the last minute during the last season.

The anti-China sentiment in the country peaked after the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. India lost 20 soldiers in the clash, while China also acknowledged unspecified casualties.

The stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) caused outrage across India with several calls for a boycott of Chinese companies and products.

It is in this backdrop that Vivo and BCCI decided to suspend the deal for the 2020 season, which was held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Half of the annual Vivo sponsorship money is distributed equally among eight franchises which comes to Rs 27.5 crore.