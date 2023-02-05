Dream Fulfilled But...: Diana Edulji Opens Up On Women's Premier League | EXCLUSIVE

Former India women's captain Diana Edulji isn't associated with the Women's Premier League in any capacity and would love to help if given an opportunity. (Strap)

Kolkata: It was her dream in 2018. Five years down the line, former India captain Diana Edulji is excited to see her longstanding dream turn into reality as the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off in March. However, the former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member would have loved to be associated with the WPL in any capacity.

Edulji, who was a CoA member back in 2018, played a crucial role in organising a one-off Women's T20 Challenge encounter ahead of the 2018 IPL Qualifier 1 in Mumbai. The idea became an instant hit as one more team was added in the following year thus making it a bigger and better three-team tournament.

"Unfortunately not (laughs)," Edulji, who played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs for India, told Cricket Country and India.com exclusively on Saturday. "I would have loved to be, because it was my dream also which is being fulfilled. I am glad that it's happening but as of now nobody has approached me."

The Women's T20 Challenge went on for four seasons before BCCI finally making WPL official with five teams in the first season. Adani Group (Ahmedabad), Capri Global (Lucknow), Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will own the teams in WPL.

With the WPL players auction fast approaching, the teams have already started filling their backroom staff. Edulji would be delighted to help anyone -- be it with any of the teams or the tournament administration -- if given an opportunity.

"Definitely (if someone approaches her). I am always available, be it women's or men's cricket and for BCCI," said Edulji. The 67-year-old also opined that India U-19 team winning the T20 World Cup has given the WPL much-needed boost ahead of its debut season.

"It is definitely going to be a huge, you can see from the broadcasting rights and from the bidding of the franchises. It's a step forward and with the India U-19 team winning the T20 World Cup, has also given a big boost as more talents would be found now. What it (IPL) did for men's cricket in 2008, I am sure it will do to the women too," stated Edulji.

Led by Shafali Verma, India defeated England in the final earlier this month in South Africa to lift to lift the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. It was also the first time that any Indian women's team lifted the World Cup.