Dream11 AU-W vs NZ-W Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Contest Between Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI at Allan Border Field October 5, 5:40 AM IST Monday

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Predictions 2nd ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane: The second match of the ongoing three-match ODI series between Australia women cricket team and New Zealand women cricket team will be played on October 5 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. After winning the T20I series 2-1, Australia began the ODI leg on a winning note as well. In the series opener, played on October 3, Australia won comfortably by seven wickets. Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 180 in 49.1 overs and the hosts chased it down in just 33.4 overs.

Meg Lanning was the top-scorer for Australia while Georgia Wareham, Jonassen and Molineux took two wickets each.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for AU-W vs NZ-W.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the second one-day international between Australia Women vs New Zealand Women will take place at 5:10 AM IST

Match Starts At: 5:40 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

AU-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Devine, Megan Schutt, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Full Squads

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (captain), Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Belinda Vakarewa, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (captain), Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Hannah Rowe, Lauren Down, Jess Watkin, Jess Kerr, Deanna Doughty

