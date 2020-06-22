Dream11 ECS T10 – St Gallen LIVE Streaming Details

After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Dream11 ECS T10 – St Gallen

When: From June 22 to June 26

Where to Stream Online in India: FanCode

Where to Stream Online in UK: PremierSports

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Monday 22nd June

Match 1 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Match 2 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC

Match 3 4:30 PM Group Match T10 St Glen CC vs Olten CC

Match 4 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Crickets CC vs St Glen CC

Match 5 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Winterthur CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Tuesday 23rd June

Match 6 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Power CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Match 7 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Olten CC vs Power CC

Match 8 4:30 PM Group Match T10 St Glen CC vs Winterthur CC

Match 9 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs St Glen CC

Match 10 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Power CC vs St Glen CC

Wednesday 24th June

Match 1 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Crickets CC vs Cossonay CC

Match 12 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs Olten CC

Match 13 4:30 PM Group Match T10 Olten CC vs Zurich Crickets CC

Match 14 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs St Glen CC

Match 15 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Olten CC vs Winterthur CC

Thursday 25th June

Match 16 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Power CC

Match 17 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs Zurich Nomads CC

Match 18 4:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs Power CC

Match 19 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC

Match 20 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Winterthur CC vs Power CC

Match 21 10:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC Winterthur CC

Friday 26th June

Match 22 12:30 PM Semifinal 1 T10 First vs Fourth

Match 23 2:30 PM Semifinal 2 T10 Second vs Third

Match 24 5:30 PM Third-place T10 Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2

Match 25 8:30 PM Final T10 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2