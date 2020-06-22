<h2>Dream11 ECS T10 - St Gallen LIVE Streaming Details</h2> <p></p>After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale. <p></p><h2>Live Cricket Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> Dream11 ECS T10 - St Gallen <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> From June 22 to June 26 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to Stream Online in India:</strong> FanCode <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to Stream Online in UK:</strong> PremierSports <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV:</strong> Not available in India. <p></p><h2>FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)</h2> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>Monday 22nd June</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Match 1 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Zurich Crickets CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 2 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Olten CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 3 4:30 PM Group Match T10 St Glen CC vs Olten CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 4 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Crickets CC vs St Glen CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 5 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Winterthur CC vs Zurich Crickets CC <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>Tuesday 23rd June</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Match 6 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Power CC vs Zurich Crickets CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 7 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Olten CC vs Power CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 8 4:30 PM Group Match T10 St Glen CC vs Winterthur CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 9 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs St Glen CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 10 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Power CC vs St Glen CC <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>Wednesday 24th June</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Match 1 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Crickets CC vs Cossonay CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 12 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs Olten CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 13 4:30 PM Group Match T10 Olten CC vs Zurich Crickets CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 14 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs St Glen CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 15 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Olten CC vs Winterthur CC <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>Thursday 25th June</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Match 16 12:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Power CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 17 2:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs Zurich Nomads CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 18 4:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC vs Power CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 19 6:30 PM Group Match T10 Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 20 8:30 PM Group Match T10 Winterthur CC vs Power CC <p></p> <p></p>Match 21 10:30 PM Group Match T10 Cossonay CC Winterthur CC <p></p> <p></p><span style="text-decoration: underline"><strong>Friday 26th June</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Match 22 12:30 PM Semifinal 1 T10 First vs Fourth <p></p> <p></p>Match 23 2:30 PM Semifinal 2 T10 Second vs Third <p></p> <p></p>Match 24 5:30 PM Third-place T10 Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 <p></p> <p></p>Match 25 8:30 PM Final T10 Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2