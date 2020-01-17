IND vs AUS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Australia tour of India 2020 Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI on Friday.

India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds. With a concussed Rishabh Pant out of the second game, Rahul is a certainty as he will keep wickets.

Pant’s absence could pave the way for the inclusion of Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who made optimum use of the opportunity that he got in the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune.

A high on confidence Australia will be looking to seal the issue to register back to back series wins in India, a rare feat for any visiting team. The Finch-Warner combination will look forward to carry the momentum. Their middle-order comprising the experienced Steve Smith, in-form Marnus Labuschange, Ashton Turner and Alex Carey looks more or less settled.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IND vs AUS

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Alex Carey, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Ashton Agar, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb

