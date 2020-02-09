Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women, 4th T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 4 NZ-W vs SA-W 4th T20I in Wellington: In the fourth match of the five-match T20I series, New Zealand women will take on South African eves at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Monday (February 10). With an aim to seal the series, New Zealand Women will leave no stone unturned to put the disappointment behind of the last match. In batting, the hosts have done well so far in the series. The two experienced batswomen – Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are scoring runs in a consistent fashion. Meanwhile, their bowling needs to come up with some improved effort as they failed to restrict South Africa women in the 3rd T20I.

On the other hand, South Africa Women made a fantastic comeback in the last game to keep the series alive. They defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the 3rd T20I. In the previous game, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon turned out to be the star performers for the visiting team. SA Women would be eager to replicate their good form in order to win the crucial game against White Ferns.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6 AM (IST).

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lizelle Lee, Rachel Priest

Batters Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez (VC)

All-Rounders Sophie Devine (C), Dane van Niekerk, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr.

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katie Perkins, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen/Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair/Anna Peterson, Holly Huddleston

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

NZ-W vs SA-W SQUADS

New Zealand Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Katie Perkins.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (C), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba

