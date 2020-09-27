RCB vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

How do you recover from a 97-run hammering? Virat Kohli will have to gather his troops together, be an inspirational figure not only with his leadership skills but with the bat too as they face Mumbai Indians on Monday. MI have a massive hold over RCB when it comes to head-to-head stats with the defending champions having emerged victorious in 16 of their 25 meetings. In their last eight contests, RCB have managed to win just once. So you see the psychological advantage the four-time IPL champions enjoy over Virat Kohli’s team.

MI may not disturb their winning combination but RCB could make a couple of changes in their bowling setup with their pacers taking plenty of beating against KXIP.

WEATHER FORECAST

Another hot day in Dubai. A high of 37 degrees Celsius during the day which will see a drop to 27 degrees Celsius during the night bringing some relief. But wait. Humidity. Don’t forget that. It’s going to be quite humid.

RCB vs MI Pitch And Toss Report, Timing

The pitch is full of runs. It was at their venue where KXIP smashed 206/3 with KL Rahul hitting season’s first century. In the following match at the venue, DC scored 175/3. Both the times, teams that won the toss, opted to field first and lost. Looks like that trend will change from this match onwards. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

RCB vs MI Fantasy Tips

Rohit Sharma (captain), AB de Villiers (vice-captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Quinton De Kock, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

RCB vs MI Predicted Playing XI

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe/Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana/Dale Steyn, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB vs MI Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aditya Tare, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan