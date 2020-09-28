DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Delhi Capitals, a team brimming with confidence after starting the season with two wins will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team struggling after having lost both their matches so far. But this is just the start. Still a long way to go and turn things around. Teams starting well have slipped in the past and poor starters have gone on to win the title.

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra says, ” It (pitch) is a bit slow. Batsmen are getting the time to play shots. Batsmen have an advantage, bowlers also are planning accordingly. It will be a slow wicket.”

WEATHER FORECAST

A clear day. A hot day (as usual). A humid night (of course). The temperature will leap to a high of 37 degrees Celsius during the daytime and expected to drop down to a low of 29 degrees Celsius. Yes, no escaping the heat in Abu Dhabi.

DC vs SRH Pitch And Toss Report, Timing

Chennai Super Kings won the toss, opted to field and won by five wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field as well but lost by 49 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first but lost by 7 wickets. Phew. What do you do in Abu Dhabi? Both the teams have a lot of thinking to do. Pitch though is good for batting but spinners steadily are making impact now. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs SRH Fantasy Tips

Prithvi Shaw (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada

DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

DC vs SRH Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Avesh Khan, Alex Carey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Sharma.