Shah Rukh Khan – Bollywood star and the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders – showed sportsmanship as he wished luck to both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. SRK – as he is popularly known – also wished both the captains ahead of the tournament.

The Chak De India actor tweeted: “All the best to @ChennaiIPL& @mipaltanfor today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45& @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away.”

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

The actor is known to be a sportsman himself in his younger days and understands their mindset and it is believed he gives his KKR cricketers space and does not interfere in their matters.

Eyes would be on MS Dhoni – who will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after 436 days. It would also be interesting to see the spinners Dhoni opts for at the start of the tournament.

MI would like to start their title defense with a win. While MI are strong in the batting department, CSK has spinners in their ranks who could prove to be game-changers in UAE.

With the temperatures expected to drop in the evening and the pitch getting slower by the day, it is highly expected that the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.