Dream11 LAN vs NOT Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Semifinal Match Between Lancashire And Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston, Birmingham, October 4, 7:00 PM IST Sunday

LAN vs NOT Dream11 Predictions Central Group Match for Vitality T20 Blast Semifinal Match at the Edgbaston, Birmingham: We are into the reserve day of the English T20 Blast that was to end on Saturday. Both the semifinals were abandoned due to rain and have been rescheduled for today. In the first semifinal, Surrey will take on Gloucestershire while in the second, Lancashire will be up against Nottinghamshire.

Lanchashire enter the semis after defeating Sussex by 45 runs in the fourth quarterfinal. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire got the better of Leicestershire in a controversial fashion – on countback having scored more runs in the Powerplay.

The finale will be played today itself at 11:15 pm IST.

LAN vs NOT TOSS TIME: 10:45 PM IST

LAN vs NOT 2nd Semifinal Match Starts At: 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Liam Livingstone (captain), Joe Clarke (vice-captain), Steven Croft, Jake Ball, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett, Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Imad Wasim

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Full Squads

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (captain), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Lyndon James, Peter Trego

Lancashire: Alex Davies (wk), Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (captain), Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Stephen Parry

