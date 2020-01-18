Dream11 Prediction and Tips

BD-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Match 2, ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom 01:30 PM January 18: 16 teams are taking part in the 13th edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which is being hosted by South Africa. The teams have been split into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams of each group advance to the Super League stage while the bottom two progress to the Plate League stage.

In the second match of the U19 cricket world cup, Bangladesh face Zimbabwe.

TOSS The toss between Bangladesh U19 and Zimbabwe U19 will take place at 01:00 PM (IST).

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

BD-U19 vs ZIM-U19 My Dream11 Team

Dion Mayers (captain), Milton Shumba (vice-captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Wesley Madhevere, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Priviledge Chesa, Nkosilathi Nungu

BD-U19 vs ZIM-U19 SQUADS

Zimbabwe U19: Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Taurayi Tugwete, Dion Myers (captain), Brandon James (wk), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim

Bangladesh U19: Towhid Hridoy, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BD U-19 Dream11 Team/ ZIM U-19 Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Team/ Zimbabwe U19 Dream11/ Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.