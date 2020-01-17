Dream11 Prediction and Tips

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Match 1, ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley 01:30 PM January 17:

The tournament opener will see hosts South Africa lock horns with Afghanistan in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. The hosts will not start favourites as going into the tournament they have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

TOSS The toss between South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19 will take place at 01:00 PM (IST).

Time: 01:30 APM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval in Kimberley

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Luke Beaufort

Batters Farhan Zakhil, Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Jonathan Bird

All-Rounders Bryce Parsons (C), Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Tiaan van Vuuren

Bowlers Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Noor Ahmad

SA U19 vs AF U19 Predicted XI:

South Africa Under-19s:

Bryce Parsons (C), Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Merrick Brett, Mondli Khumalo.

Afghanistan Under-19s:

Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq.

SQUADS

South Africa Under-19s:

Bryce Parsons (C), Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Merrick Brett, Mondli Khumalo, Tyrese Karelse, Khanya Cotani, Manje Levert, Odirile Modimokoane.

Afghanistan Under-19s:

Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq, Sediq Atal, Abid Taniwal, Zohaib Zamankhil, Jamshid Mir Alikhil.

