UAE-U19 vs CAN-U19 Match 4, ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match United Arab Emirates U19 vs Canada U19 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein 01:30 PM January 18: 16 teams are taking part in the 13th edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which is being hosted by South Africa. The teams have been split into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams of each group advance to the Super League stage while the bottom two progress to the Plate League stage.

In the fourth match of the U19 cricket world cup, United Arab Emirates will lock horns with Canada.

TOSS The toss between United Arab Emirates U19 and Canada U19 will take place at 01:00 PM (IST).

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

UAE-U19 vs CAN-U19 My Dream11 Team

Aryan Lakra (captain), Ashtan Deosammy (vice-captain), Vriitya Aravind, Jonathan Figy, Ansh Tandon, Randhir Sandhu, Amit Kumar, Raqib Shamsudeen, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishab Mukherjee, Rishiv Joshi

UAE-U19 vs CAN-U19 SQUADS

Canada U19: Ashtan Deosammy (captain), Randhir Sandhu, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Eshan Sensarma (wk), Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Nicholas Manohar, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz, Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel, Muhammad Kamal, Raqib Shamsudeen, Udaybir Walia, Harmanjeet Bedi

United Arab Emirates U19: Ansh Tandon, Figy John, Aryan Lakra (captain), Kai Smith, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Karthik Palaniapan, Wasi Shah, Osama Hassan, Akasha Tahir, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Chathiyan Dashan

