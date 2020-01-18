Dream11 Prediction and Tips

West Indies vs Ireland 2nd T20I, Ireland tour of West Indies: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match WI vs IRE at Warner Park in St Kitts 03:30 AM January 19:

High-on-confidence after an emphatic win for Ireland over Windies, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side will walk into the second match hoping to stage an upset again and win the series. The hosts, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and save the blushes. Ireland will hope Paul Stirling and Kevin O’ Brien come good again.

It is expected to be a bright and sunny day in St Kitts. According to the weather report, Warner Park is set to be bathed with bright spells of sunshine throughout the day.

TOSS The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 03:00 AM (IST).

Time: 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park in St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Nicolas Pooran

Batters Shimron Hetmyer (C), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (VC)

All-Rounders- Dwayne Bravo, Gareth Delany

Bowlers Joshua Little, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

WI vs IRE Predicted XI:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford/Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), Simi Singh/Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell/Craig Young, Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin

WI vs IRE SQUADS

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, James McCollum.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.