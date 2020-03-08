AU-L vs SL-L Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Match 2 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match AU-L vs SL-L in Mumbai: The Sri Lanka Legends led by Tilakratne Dilsha will take on the Australia Legends the second game of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai under the lights. The Asian team led by the dashing batsman Tillakratne Dilshan looks more formidable and strong compared to their Australian counterparts. The Sri Lankan batting is a mix of aggression and class. While Dilshan will return to bat in unorthodox yet entertaining style, Marvan Atapattu will turn back the clock with his classical batting.

It is not done yet for Sri Lanka in batting as Romesh Kaluwitharana, who recently said that he would have enjoyed if T20s was in his times, will surely have fun on the wicket with bat in the shortest format of the game. The Aussies, on the other hand, may not look convincing on paper in terms of international experience, but make no mistake they have some of the serious talents who have shown their aggressive batting skills in the T20 format like Brad Hodge.

TOSS – The toss between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

AU-L vs SL-L My Dream11 Team

Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Brad Haddin (vice captain), Michael Klinger, Brad Hodge, Chamara Kapugedera, Shane Lee, Farveez Maharoof, Sachithra Senanayake, Brett Lee, Ben Laughlin, Chaminda Vaas

AU-L vs SL-L SQUADS

Australia Legends: Brad Haddin (wk), Michael Klinger, Brad Hodge, Travis Birt, Mark Cosgrove, Brett Geeves, Brett Lee (captain), Ben Laughlin, Clint McKay, Xavier Doherty, Jason Krejza, Shane Lee, Nathan Reardon, Patrick Richards

Sri Lanka Legends: Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ajantha Mendis, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

