IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Match 1 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match IN-L vs WI-L in Mumbai: Come Saturday, all roads in Mumbai will lead to the Wankhede for the opening match of the Road Safety World Series between the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends.

It will be an emotional moment for Tendulkar who will be playing at Wankhede for the first time since he retired in November 13, 2013. The match also gains significance because it will be played to create awareness towards Road safety which kills one person every four minutes on Indian roads. Interestingly Tendulkar’s last international match was also against the same opponents that his team will be facing on the morrow. This encounter, billed as the “Sachin versus Lara contest” has generated a lot of interest in the build-up and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the Master back in action with his trademark cover drive leading to that chant of “Sachhin Sacchin” rendering in the air.

TOSS – The toss between India Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IN-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Brian Lara (vice captain), Ridley Jacobs, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Daren Ganga, Sanjay Bangar, Carl Hooper, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Tino Best

IN-L vs WI-L SQUADS

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Mohammad Kaif, Sameer Dighe (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla

West Indies Legends: Daren Ganga, Danza Hyatt, Brian Lara (captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Pedro Collins, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine.

