Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 Quarterfinal 1 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match IN-U19 vs AU-U19 SA-W in Potchefstroom: In the Super League quarterfinal 1 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, India U19 will take on Australia U19 men in the at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday (January 28). With three out of three wins, defending champions India have played according to their reputation in the showpiece event in South Africa. In batting, the likes of Yashaswi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena have been in red-hot form with the bat. The former has muscled 145 runs in three games including two half-centuries. Whereas in bowling, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar and Kartik Tyagi have impressed everyone with their bowling and the same would be expected from them in the match against Australia.

On the other hand, Australia colts got off to a poor start with a defeat against West Indies U19 team in the mega event. But the Aussies bounced back quickly to beat Nigeria and tournament favourites England to seal a spot in the quarters of the competition. Tanveer Sangha has been influential with the ball as he has grabbed 10 wickets in his three outings with a four-wicket and five-wicket haul.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 and Australia U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen Divyansh Saxena (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey (VC), Sam Fanning

All-Rounders Siddhesh Veer, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott

Bowlers Connor Sully, Ravi Bishnoi, Todd Murphy

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi.

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey (C), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (WK), Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson.

IN-U19 vs AU-U19 SQUADS

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (C), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson, Liam Marshall, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ India U19 Dream11 Team/ Australia U19 Women Dream11 Team/ IN-U19 Dream11 Team/ AU-U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.