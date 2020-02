Dream11 Team India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Super League Semifinal 1 IN-U19 vs PK-U19 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST

Dream11 Team India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC U-

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super League Semifinal 1 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match IN-U19 vs PK-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Potchefstroom: The Super League Semifinal 1 of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 is undoubtedly the most-awaited clash of the tournament as arch-rivals India U19 take on Pakistan U19 in a high-voltage encounter at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Both sides are coming into the match after registering convincing victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.

India defeated Australia by 74 runs, whereas Pakistan got the better of sub-continental neighbours Afghanistan by 6 wickets. Defending champ India’s batting unit struggled in the quarters against Aussies as they struggled to put up a competitive total on the board. Apart from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant half-century, none of the top and middle-order batsmen made any significant contributions. Atharva Ankolekar (55) and Ravi Bishnoi (30) stitched a crucial 61-run partnership to take the score beyond 200. Later, pacer Kartik Tyagi starred with the ball as he picked up a four-wicket haul and never allowed Australia to knit any important partnerships.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 and Pakistan U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dhruv Jurel

Batters Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Muhammad Huraira

All-Rounders- Tilak Varma, Qasim Akram (vc)

Bowlers Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 SQUADS

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (wk/C), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad, Arish Ali Khan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ India U19 Dream11 Team/ Pakistan U19 Dream11 Team/ IN-U19 Dream11 Team/ PK-U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.