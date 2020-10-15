We have reached the halfway stage of the Indian Premier League and the race for the playoffs is heating up. After 31 matches, it’s Delhi Capitals who are leading the points table with six wins from eight matches.

Following DC are the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the second spot after winning five of their seven matches for 10 points. Royal Challengers Bangalore (third) and Kolkata Knight Riders (fourth) complete the top-four.

Kings XI Punjab are at languishing at the eighth spot after managing just one win from their seven matches.

There have been several breath-taking individual performances since the season kicked off on September 19.

Three former internationals who are currently involved with the IPL as commentators have picked their own Fantasy XI and surprisingly, neither has found a place for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Australian Michael Slater has picked Delhi Capitals’Shreyas Iyer as the captain of his Fantasy XI, he has chosen AB de Villiers as his deputy.

Slater’s Fantasy XI: Shreyas Iyer (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers (VC), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies’ Ian Bishon has kept Kieron Pollard as the captain of his eleven with Iyer as the vice-captain.

Bishop’s Fantasy XI: Kieron Pollard (C), KL Rahul (wk), Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Simon Doull of New Zealand has De Viliers as his skippe and Pollard as his captain.

Doull’s Fantasy XI: AB de Villiers (C), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kieron Pollard (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada.