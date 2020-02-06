Dream11 Team Tips and Tricks

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction 1st Test: Captain And Vice Captain For Today PAK vs BAN, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi 10:30 AM IST: After much back and forth, Bangladesh finally agreed to play the two-match Test series in Pakistan. Their tour, though, has been split into three parts – the first of which involved three T20Is between January 24 and 27. The second comprises the first Test that gets underway from Friday in Rawalpindi. The third and final leg will be played in April which involves a one-off ODI followed by the second Test. Pakistan start favourites having last beaten Sri Lanka 1-0 at home. On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming off a 0-2 defeat at the hands of top-ranked India with their last Test win in November 2018.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at 10: 00 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi

PAK vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali (vice-captain), Liton Das, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

PAK vs BAN SQUADS

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf

