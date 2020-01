Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan U19 vs England U19 2020: Captain And Vice Captain For Today's ICC Unde

Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan U19 vs England U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match AF-U19 vs EN-U19 in Pretoria at 1:30 PM IST January 14: AF-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up match, Afghanistan U19 vs England U19: Between Afghanistan U19 and England U19. Also Check Afghanistan U19 Dream 11 Team Player List, England U19 Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Ahead of the tournament proper that gets underway from January 17, each participating team will play two warm-up matches in the space of three days.

Toss at 1:00 PM IST – Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

George Balderson (captain), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-captain), Ishaq Mohammadi, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, Lewis Goldsworthy, Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Fazal Haq

AF-U19 vs EN-U19 Squads

England U19: Hamidullah Qadri, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, Jordan Cox (wk), George Balderson (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, Sam Young.

Afghanistan U19: Farhan Zakhil (captain), Sediq Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Ishaq Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Mir Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Abid Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Imran Mir, Zohaib Zamankhil, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi.

