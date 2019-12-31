Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland vs Canterbury Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s T20 Match 17 AUK vs CTB T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 08:30 AM IST January 1:

Auckland is currently ranked fourth in the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20. They lost their previous encounter and would be eager to win. Their opposition, Canterbury has so far struggled in the ongoing tournament winning only one game in their last four outings.

TOSS The toss between Auckland vs Canterbury will take place at 8:00 AM IST on January 1.

Time: 8.30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips (captain), Cam Fletcher

Batsmen Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa, Stephen Murdoch, Jack Boyle

All-Rounders Mark Chapman, Sean Solia (vice-captain)

Bowlers Will Williams, Ross ter Braak, Will Williams

AUK vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross ter Braak

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall

AUK vs CTB SQUADS:

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Craig Cachopa(c), Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Mitchell McClenaghan, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

Canterbury Squad: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey , Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Auckland Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Dream11 Team/ AUK Dream11 Team/ CTB Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.