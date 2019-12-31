<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p><strong>Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland vs Canterbury Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today's T20 Match 17 AUK vs CTB T20 at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland 08:30 AM IST January 1:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Auckland is currently ranked fourth in the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20. They lost their previous encounter and would be eager to win. Their opposition, Canterbury has so far struggled in the ongoing tournament winning only one game in their last four outings. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between Auckland vs Canterbury will take place at 8:00 AM IST on January 1. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 8.30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips (captain)</strong>, Cam Fletcher <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen</strong> Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa, Stephen Murdoch, Jack Boyle <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> Mark Chapman, <strong>Sean Solia (vice-captain)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong>Will Williams, Ross ter Braak, Will Williams <p></p><h2>AUK vs CTB Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Auckland:</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross ter Braak <p></p> <p></p><strong>Canterbury:</strong> Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall <p></p><h2>AUK vs CTB SQUADS:</h2> <p></p><strong>Auckland Squad:</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Craig Cachopa(c), Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Mitchell McClenaghan, Robert ODonnell, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville <p></p> <p></p><strong>Canterbury Squad:</strong> Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey , Cam Fletcher, Ed Nuttall, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle, Blake Coburn <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ Auckland Dream11 Team/ Canterbury Dream11 Team/ AUK Dream11 Team/ CTB Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>