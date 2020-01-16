<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p><strong>Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland vs Otago Super Smash 2019-20 Preliminary Final Cricket Tips For Today's Match AUK vs OTG of Men's Super Smash 2019-20 in Dunedin:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>In the Preliminary Final of the Super Smash 2019/20 tournament, Otago will face Auckland at the University Oval, Dunedin on Friday, January 17 at 8:40 AM IST. Craig Cachopa will captain Auckland and Jacob Duffy will lead Otago. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between Auckland and Otago at 7:50 AM (IST) on January 17. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 8:40 AM IST on January 17 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> University Oval, Dunedin. <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicket-keeper:</strong> Glenn Phillips <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen: Neil Broom (captain)</strong>, Hamish Rutherford, <strong>Nick Kelly (vice-captain)</strong>, Martin Guptill <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders:</strong> Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers:</strong> Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae, Ronnie Hira, Ben Lister <p></p><h2>AUK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Auckland:</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Philips, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, Corey Anderson, Ben Horne, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Mitchell McCleneghan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Otago:</strong> Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (wk), Michael Rae <p></p><h2>AUK vs OTG SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Auckland Squad:</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell McClenaghan, William Somerville, Corey Anderson, Ben Lister <p></p> <p></p><strong>Otago:</strong> Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Max Chu (wk), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Bacon <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ Otago Dream11 Team/ Auckland Dream11 Team/ OTG Dream11 Team/ AUK Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>