LTU vs CZE Dream11 Team Prediction

Basketball LTU vs CZE Lithuania vs Czech Republic, International Qualifiers Basketball Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Basketball at Taipei Stadium 11:00 PM IST: With the home and away format of the competition being used in this stage for teams in the same groups, there will be a lot of venues serving as the stage for each respective country to showcase their game. After the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in November 2019, the qualification process for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup begins. With the 16 FIBA Asia Cup 2017 teams and best 8 teams that played the pre-qualifiers during the previous qualification windows. This makes a total of 24 teams playing qualification games for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup. The 24 teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams and each team plays the other 3 teams on a home and away basis over 3 windows with 2 games per window.

The windows are; February 2020, and November 2020 and February 2021. The top 2 teams from each of the 6 groups qualify for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, making a total of 12 teams. The six 3rd place teams from each group qualify to play in a final qualifying tournament. And the top 4 teams from this tournament, will qualify for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup.

LTU vs CZE My Dream11 Team

Vit Krejci, Joromir Bohacik, Petr Safarcik, Jonas Maiculis, Vojtech Hruban, Mindaugas Kuzminskar, Simon Pursi, Martynas Sajus

LTU vs CZE SQUADS

Lithuania: Matas Kalnietis, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zygimantas Janavicius, Tomas Dimsa, Paulius Valinskas, Arnas Butkevicius, Deividas Gailius, Jonas Maciulis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Eimantas Bendzius, Donatas Motiejunas, Martynas Sajus, Evaldas Kairys, Gytis Masiulis, Laurynas Birutis

Czech Republic: Tomas Vyoral, Vit Krejci, Radek Farsky, Joromir Bohacik, Petr Safarcik, Jakub Sirina, Lukas Palyza, Vojtech Hruban, Martin Kriz, Patrol Auda, Simon Pursl, Martin Peterka, Vaclav Bujnoch, Lubos kover

Check Dream11 Prediction / Lithuania Dream11 Team / Czech Republic Dream11 Team / Basketball LTU vs CZE Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Basketball Tips and more.