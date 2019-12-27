Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Districts vs Auckland Super Smash 2019-20 Cricket Tips For Today’s Match CD vs AUK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Auckland are still waiting to pocket their first victory of the season in Super Smash 2019-20. They have lost two games and two got abandoned due to rain in their four outings. They would be itching to get back on the winning track in order to grab two important points and improve their position in the league table. The Central Districts are currently leading the points table and will be looking to consolidate their position.

TOSS The toss between Central Districts vs Auckland will take place at 7:50 AM IST on December 28.

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips

Batsmen Colin Munro (captain), Craig Cachopa, Josh Clarkson

All-Rounders Mark Chapman (vice-captain), Sean Solia, Corey Anderson, Willem Ludic

Bowlers Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Mitchell McClenaghan

CD vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (captain), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (captain), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross ter Braak

CD vs AUK SQUADS

Central Districts Squad: Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox

Auckland Squad: Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ronnie Hira, Colin Munro, Robert ODonnell, Corey Anderson, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa, William Somerville, Glenn Phillips, Ross ter Braak, Sean Solia, Ben Lister

