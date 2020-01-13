Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BPL T20 Eliminator CCH vs DHP at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka 1:30 PM IST January 13: The business end of the tournament of the Bangladesh Premier League is upon us and in the IPL style eliminator Chattogram Challengers will take on Dhaka Platoon at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. This is the after a long time that CCH have made it to the knockout stage of the tournament riding on top form from Imrul Kayes. DHP have had mixed form both with the bat and ball but have managed to string together enough wins to make it this stage. The forms of Bangladesh internationals Mominul Haque and Tamim Iqbal has been the biggest plus for Dhaka Platoon. The above-mentioned players should be a part of your Dream11 team and a certain Chris Gayle could prove to be a match-winner for you if you are willing to take that punt.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy picks

Tamim Iqbal, Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Chadwick Walton

Top picks

Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle

CCH vs DHP Dream11 Team

Chadwick Walton, Anamul Haque, Asif Ali, Imrul Kayes (VICE CAPTAIN), Tamim Iqbal (CAPTAIN), Chris Gayle, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz

CCH vs DHP Probable XI

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (C & WK), Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud

Chattogram Challengers: Junaid Siddique, Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Ryad Emrit, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Liam Plunkett, Rubel Hossain

CCH vs DHP Squads

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (C & WK), Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud, Ariful Haque, Raqibul Hasan, Salauddin Sakil

Chattogram Challengers: Junaid Siddique, Chris Gayle, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (C), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Ryad Emrit, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Liam Plunkett, Rubel Hossain, Muktar Ali, Jubair Hossain, Enamul Haque Jnr

