Check Dream11 Team Afghanistan vs Ireland Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I Ireland have been swept aside by Afghanistan in each of the three T20I bilateral series played between the two teams. In the latest series between the two teams, Afghanistan continued their dominance already pocketing the three-mach series by winning the opening two matches. They will be eyeing a fourth straight clean sweep of Ireland today.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (captain), Paul Stirling (vice captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Harry Tector, Asghar Afghan, Andrew Balbirnie, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Boyd Rankin

AFG vs IRE Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 2:00 PM IST

At Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AFG vs IRE Dream11 SQUADS

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Stephen Thomas Doheny (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker, Joshua Little

