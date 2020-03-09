BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips and Prediction Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Having clean swept the ODI series 3-0, Bangladesh will aim to begin the T20I series against Zimbabwe on a winning note too. Bangladesh were thoroughly clinical in the ODI series, sealing the first and last game by huge margins and triumphing in the middle one despite being run close. They will feel confident about transferring that dominance into the shortest format too, even though they have lost each of their last four completed T20Is. In their most recent series, against Pakistan, their biggest issue seemed to be with their inability to make rapid runs and they will be desperate to turn that around, especially with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the horizon. They will hope that the likes of Afif Hossain and Liton Das can help fulfil the power-hitting requirements. Zimbabwe’s last T20I assignment was a tri-series in Singapore against the hosts and Nepal. They suffered a shock defeat against the hosts in one game but bounced back to win each of their three remaining matches. Captain Sean Williams was outstanding in that series, scoring most runs for them and also finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series with six scalps.

The match starts at 5:30 PM IST

At Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Chamu Chibhabha, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu

