DOL vs HL Dolphins vs Lions, South Africa ODD Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Cricket DOL vs HL at Kingsmead in Durban 5:00 PM IST:

The Dolphins will lock horns with the Lions in the top of the table clash on Thursday at Kingsmead. Dolphins are placed on the top having won six of the seven matches played so far., whereas, The Lions won five of the six matches they played thus far in this tournament.

TOSS The toss between Dolphins vs Lions will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead in Durban

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Ryan Rickelton (VC), Grant Roelofsen (C)

Batters Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Sarel Erwee

All-Rounders Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen

Bowlers Aaron Phangiso, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele

Probable Playing XIs:

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Cody Chetty.

Lions:

Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko.

SQUADS

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Keith Dudgeon, Marques Ackerman

Lions:

Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Joshua Richards.

