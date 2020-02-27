Dream11 Team Prediction

With three consecutive wins, Dolphins lead the points table and will start favourites when they lock horns with the Titans on Thursday at Durban. Sarel Erwee and Grant Roelofsen have been in top form and the Dolphins would like them to fire again. Keshav Maharaj, who has had a good tournament will play the key for them.

Titans, on the other hand, have also regained their momentum after suffering in their first two games. At the moment they have registered two consecutive wins and will be aiming to outclass the in-form side of Dolphins.

TOSS The toss between Dolphins vs Titans will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead in Durban

Keeper Grant Roelofsen (C)

Batters Sarel Erwee, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar (VC), Tony de Zorzi

All-Rounders Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen

Bowlers Keshav Maharaj, Tshepo Moreki, Daryn Dupavillon

Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Grant Thomson, Dean Elgar, Rivaldo Moonsamy (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Imraan Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Tshepo Moreki, Corbin Bosch

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele.

Henry Davids, Tony de Zorzi, Grant Thomson, Dean Elgar, Rivaldo Moonsamy (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Imraan Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Tshepo Moreki, Corbin Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Tshepo Moreki, Hardus Viljoen, Gregory Mahlokwana

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Keith Dudgeon, Marques Ackerman

