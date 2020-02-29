MAL vs NEP Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Malaysia vs Nepal ACC Eastern Region T20 The ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Asia Cup qualifiers. China, Bhutan and Myanmar were originally scheduled to be part of it but withdrew due to various reasons. Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are the five participating teams. The two teams entering the summit clash for the Asia Cup qualifiers. The event will run from February 29 to March 6.

From the Western region, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates have already made it to the qualifiers.

Here is today’s MAL vs NEP Dream11 pick for Cricket

MAL vs NEP Dream11 Team

Paras Khadka (captain), Ahmad Faiz (vice-captain), Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Dipendra Airee, Khizar Hayat, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane

MAL vs NEP Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 12:00 PM IST

Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

MAL vs NEP Dream11 SQUADS

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari (wk), Gyanendra Malla (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Bhuvan Karki, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari, Pawan Sarraf, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla

Malaysia: Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat, Bhushan Save

