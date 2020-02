Dream11 Team Prediction EN-W vs PK-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, Match 12: Captain And Vice-Captain,

Check Dream11 Team England vs Pakistan ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The 12th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be played between England and Pakistan. England lost their first encounter to South Africa before firing back against Thailand and sit at the top of Group B. Pakistan have played only one game so far and registered a comprehensive win over West Indies. Top player picks for this game will be England’s top-order batter Amy Jones and Danielle Wyatt. Heather Knight is coming off the back of a century against Thailand should be considered a top pick for captaincy. Nat Svicer will also be a safe pick for your Dream11 team. From Pakistan, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail and Bismah Maroof would be the top picks

Amy Jones, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Heather Knight (CAPTAIN), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Bismah Maroof (VICE CAPTAIN), Diana Baig, Anya Shrubsole, Aiman Anwer

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

At Junction Oval, Melbourne

England: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Daina Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer

England: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Freya Davis

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Daina Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah

