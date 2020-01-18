Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Big Bash League, BBL 2019-20 Match 43 HUR vs STR at Aurora Stadium, Launceston 9:15 AM IST January 19: HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today BBL 2019-20, Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers: Between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers. Also Check Hobart Hurricanes Dream 11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Toss at 8:45 AM IST Match begins at 9:15 AM IST

HUR vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Jake Weatherald (captain), Matthew Wade (vice-captain), Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, George Bailey, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Rashid Khan, Liam O’Connor, Qais Ahmed, Thomas Rogers

HUR vs STR Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (captain), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen (wk), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Cameron White, Nick Winter

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (captain), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Moody

