Check Dream11 Team India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women’s cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday. The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.

Taniya Bhatia, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine (CAPTAIN), Hayley Jansen, Harmanpreet Kaur, Lea Tahuhu, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav (VICE CAPTAIN)

The match starts at 9:30 AM IST

At Junction Oval, Melbourne

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Anna Peterson, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Holly Huddlestone

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

